GE Vernova Announced as Naming Rights Sponsor for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Stadium

Club

Construction Begins on New Stadium for Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty at BridgeWay Station

Club

Wallace Cheves Named Chairman of Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Clubs

2025

Greenville Triumph Founder Joe Erwin Steps Down as Chairman After Seven Transformational Years

Club

Liberty’s Regular Season Rally Ends in Asheville

Match Recap

Liberty Dominate 4-0 in Knoxville to Keep Playoff Push Alive

Match Recap

LOCATIONS

Office & Team Store: 22 S. Main Street
Greenville, SC  29601

Stadium: 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

CONTACT US

864-203-0565

customerservice@greenvilletriumph.com

